Private Durbar begins at Mysore Palace

October 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Khas Durbar (Private Durbar), which marks the beginning of Dasara festivities, began this morning at Mysore Palace with the titular head of Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar ascending the Golden Throne between 11.45 am and 12.15 pm at the magnificent Durbar Hall.

The rituals began as early as 4.30 am with oil bath to Yaduveer. Between 6-6.11 am (Kanya Lagna), Lion’s heads were fixed on the Golden Throne. Golden Throne (Simhasana) and Bhadrasana (Silver Throne) were assembled on Oct. 1. While Simhasana is kept at Durbar Hall, Bhadrasana is kept at Kannadi Thotti.

Kankana was tied to Yaduveer between 7.45-8.45 am (Tula Lagna). According to tradition, once Kankana is tied, his movements are restricted to Palace for ten days. The rituals continued at Kodi Someshwara Temple where Pattada Aane Dhananjaya, Salaane Gopalaswamy, Pattada Kudure, Pattada Hasu and Pattada Onte were all brought in, followed by a group of married women (Sumangalis) carrying Kalashas, between 10 am and 10.45 am. Then they were taken to Savara Thotti where puja was performed to Yaduveer and Pattada Aane, Kudure, Hasu and Onte blessed him.

The Kalashas were taken to the Durbar Hall and some more rituals performed. Yaduveer ascended the throne between 11.45 am and 12.15 pm. Before that as he walked up to the throne followed by the Durbaris on either side in the Durbar Hall, the cries of ‘Bahu Parak’ rent the air.

Yaduveer, before ascending, circumambulated the throne three times. Soon, the Priests from different temples offered Prasadam to Yaduveer. He stood in attention before sitting on the throne to the tunes of the Palace Anthem ‘Kayo Sri Gauri,’ played by Police Band. They also played a few compositions of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

Due to COVID-19, entry inside the Palace was restricted and even there was a restriction imposed for the members of royal family. Yaduveer’s wife Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, his mother Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, son Aadyaveer Narasimharaja Wadiyar were present at the Durbar Hall. Private Durbar ended at 12.45 pm.