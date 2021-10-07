Krishna calls for Mysuru-centric tourism circuit; CM responds

October 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In his Dasara inaugural address, former CM S.M. Krishna urged CM Basavaraj Bommai to develop Mysuru as a key tourist destination by creating a circuit or a package for tourists.

“By Dasara-2022, a clear concept on projecting Mysuru and its tourism, focusing on Dasara can be worked out,” he said requesting the CM to create a platform for tourists to experience Mysuru Dasara and also see tourist spots like Hampi, Belur, Halebeedu, Badami and Pattadakal.

“Look at Singapore as a model to develop tourism. It is very much possible to develop tourism with natural attractions available in abundance. A tourism package covering various tourist spots can be worked out,” he said, recalling his association with Prime Minister of Singapore late Lee Kuan Yew.

“Mysuru is a blessed place and has everything for making the city a major tourist destination. The city needs to be made a focal tourist destination along with other tourist places in Karnataka,” he suggested.

Responding positively, the CM said that the Government was mulling an international tourism circuit connecting Dasara. “Mysuru needs to be promoted and marketed, keeping Dasara in focus and tourism activities would be conceptualised on the lines of tourism-centric events at many international tourist hotspots,” he said. “Twelve more months are left for the next Dasara and I assure you that a tourism package will be implemented after discussing with the officials,” Bommai said.