Prof. B. Shivaraj’s rejoinder to Prof. K.S. Rangappa’s remarks

Sir,

This refers to former UoM VC Prof. K.S. Rangappa’s comments on me in SOM dated June 27. Prof. Rangappa has no moral or legal right to comment on my reinstatement as he is guilty of the following serious violations of law, propriety and decency:

At UoM, in 2006-07 he was found guilty of plagiarism and Ph.D exam malpractice. He had at a point of time nearly one dozen students registered for Ph.D under him against the UoM regulations. He was recommended for Vice-Chancellorship of UoM in 2007 where Prof. Goverdhan Mehta was a Member of the Search Committee and was rejected after an interview by the Advisers to the then Governor. In 2008, he succeeded in becoming the VC of KSOU under manipulation as Prof. Goverdhan Mehta was the Chairman of Search Committee. From 2009 to 2012, Rangappa indulged in colossal malpractices at KSOU and installed M.G. Krishnan as VC of KSOU culminating in the de-recognition of KSOU by UGC in 2012 and thus destroying the lives and careers of nearly 10 lakh students.

Justice Bhaktavatsala Committee has found him guilty on many counts that deserve prosecution under IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

From 2013 onwards, as VC of UoM he continued with his penchant for destruction of established systems — destruction of the natural landscape of Manasagangothri, whimsical appointments, denying teachers CAS and wanton constructions in the campus by BSR and Company, who received 25% excess in all civil works. His plan to fill up 205 posts of teachers was thwarted by the CM after realising the possible destruction.

– Prof. B. Shivaraj, Mysuru, 27.6.2017

