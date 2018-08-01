Prof. C.N.R. Rao decries fall in education standards in country

Mysuru: Decrying the falling standards of education in the country, Bharat Ratna Prof. C.N.R. Rao said that the only way this can be set right is for the President, Prime Minister and other important leaders of the nation to focus on this subject.

Prof. Rao, Honorary President, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advance Scientific Research, Bengaluru, was delivering the Sardar Panikkar Memorial Lecture at the 56th Foundation Day of Regional Institute of Education at its premises here this morning and said that the education system is completely spoiled and everyone is responsible for this state of affairs.

He said that education has become a burden and this can be improved only when basic facilities are bettered. Only 3.35 per cent is earmarked for education in the GDP in the country and it should be doubled to at least 6 per cent.

It is a matter of regret that Science which drives the nation has been given only 1 per cent of the fund in GDP and hence expecting scientific and rational thinking is far fetched. A scientific atmosphere must be created in a country which has a rich tradition, he said.

Prof. Rao pointed out that most of the teachers themselves do not have sufficient knowledge about the subjects they teach and hence it reflects on the quality of students.

Former Kannada Development Authority Chairman and renowned poet Dr. Siddalingaiah said that the very foundation of our education based on western system is flawed.

The nursery rhyme ‘Rain rain go away’ is so foreign to us and in what way this would reflect in the dry regions of North Karnataka where there is shortage of rainfall. Instead ‘Uyyo, uyyo maleraya’ rhyme would be more appropriate, he said.

Hence, it becomes the responsibility of the teachers to impart proper education to the children. The teachers should be friendly with the students but not to the extent of allowing to put his hands on them, he said.

In most of the colleges there are 60 to 70 per cent guest lecturers with only 30 per cent permanent lecturers. This ratio is very skewed. Moreover, they are paid a paltry Rs. 6,250 per month while the permanent lecturers draw up to Rs. 1 lakh. Besides the whole education is commercialised and the poor just cannot afford to study. If this continues there is no future for this country, warned Dr.Siddalingaiah.

RIE Principal Prof. Y. Srikanth, Dean Dr.Venkatesh Murthy and Prof. Rama were present.