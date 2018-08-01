Bed-ridden twins: Widow struggles to make ends meet

For many women, becoming a widow does not just mean the heartache of losing a husband, but often losing everything else as well. – Cherie Blair

Mysuru: This story of a widowed mother will move even the stone-hearted. A woman in Somwarpet, Kodagu district, with two bed-ridden daughters has no means of employment or income and is desperately waiting for the government to intervene. Added to her woes, her husband, an auto driver, passed away two months back in a freak accident and she has lost the only bread-winner of the family.

This heart-rending story comes from Garagandur Hosathota, a small village in Somwarpet Taluk. Ganesh and his wife K.T. Savitha were somehow managing to run their family of three children from the income generated out of his autorickshaw.

The couple got married about 10 years ago and their joy knew no bounds when they discovered that two children will enter their small family. Savitha was pregnant with twins and delivered twin girls at a hospital in Hassan through Caesarean section.

After delivery, initially both Ganesha and Savitha suspected that something was wrong with their twin daughters as they neither cried nor did they behave normally. Gradually, they felt that something was really amiss and took the children to the doctor in Hassan. Their worst fears came true when the doctor told them that the twins — Ramya and Rashmi — were mentally challenged and would not be able to lead a normal life.

Not leaving the issue at this, Ganesh and Savitha decided to seek an expert opinion and took the children to Bengaluru. Even there the doctors said that the disability would be permanent.

Since then, the children were confined to bed and have not been able to move out. They have to be literally carried from the bed for their daily routines. Resigned to their fate, Ganesh and Savitha decided to bring up their challenged children, hoping that one day, they will be alright to at least walk and communicate.

Though the doctors told the couple that both the children were suffering from permanent disability, one of Savitha’s daughters can now speak. The couple had another girl child some years back and this child is eight years now and she is studying in third standard.

Ganesh loved his children and every day, invariably he would fetch fruits and chocolates for them. While the couple’s younger daughter Bhoomika is going to school, Savitha was confined to the four walls as she had to take care of the twins 24×7.

The family managed with Ganesh’s daily income. However, Ganesh’s death came as a bolt from the blue. He was killed in an accident on May 31 this year. Ganesh was heading home in his autorickshaw along with some apples for his children when a speeding Bolero vehicle knocked his auto down.

Ganesh, who was admitted to a hospital in critical condition, died later. Savitha’s world came crashing. With three children to fend for and with no income, Savitha is struggling to generate money for three square meals. Added to this, the tiled house she is living in is in a dilapidated condition and leaks when it rains.

Savitha is unable to work as she cannot leave her two challenged children even for some time.

Seeing the family’s plight, late Ganesh’s friends have printed pamphlets to reach out to public for help. They are hoping that the Kodagu District Administration would intervene and get government assistance for the family to survive.

ROTARY GESTURE

A few members of Rotary Mysore Midtown visited Savitha’s house in Somwarpet recently and handed over a cheque for Rs. 25,000 to the family to meet its immediate needs. Apart from this, Pradeep from Computech Mysuru donated Rs. 5,000 to Savitha.

Rotarian Raju Baliga assured Savitha that he would try and secure admission for Rashmi and Ramya to a special school in Mysuru. He also told Savitha that he would provide medical records of the children to specialists in Mysuru for further treatment.

Bhoomika is studying at Sandeepani School in Somwarpet. Rotarian Likhit Damodar, who runs a school in Somwarpet, has agreed to sponsor her education. Other members of Rotary Midtown A.N. Aiyanna and Sanjay, members of Somwarpet Rotary Club Bharat Bheemaiah, Mohan Ram, Prakash and Nagesh were present.