GTD is Mysuru District Minister C.S. Puttaraju-Mandya, S.R. Mahesh-Kodagu

Bengaluru: The long wait for the appointment of District in-Charge Ministers ended with Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) releasing the list last evening.

The appointments were completed well ahead of the Independence Day as the in-Charge Ministers have to hoist the National Flag in their respective districts on Aug.15.

As Kumaraswamy’s Ministry has just 27 Ministers with seven slots still vacant, some of the Ministers would have the privilege of heading two districts in the State which has a total of 30 districts.

As expected, Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has been made in-charge of Mysuru district and Tourism and Sericulture Minister S.R. Mahesh will be Kodagu in-Charge Minister. The stiff fight between Transport Minister D.C. Thammanna and Minor Irrigation Minister C.S. Puttaraju to head Mandya district has been resolved and Puttaraju has bagged it. Thammanna has got Shivamogga.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister C. Puttaranga Shetty will hold the authority over Chamarajanagar district and Public Works Minister H.D. Revanna will take charge of Hassan district.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara has been made in-charge of Bengaluru Urban and Tumakuru districts, while Water Resources Minister D.K. Shivakumar has been given the responsibility of Ramanagaram and Ballari districts. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Byre Gowda is in-charge of Bengaluru Rural and Kolar. Revenue Minister R.V. Deshpande Uttara Kannada and Dharwad districts, Industries Minister K.J. George Chikkamagaluru district, Minister for Municipal Administration Ramesh Jarakiholi Belagavi district, Health Minister Shivananda Patil Bagalkot district, Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge Kalaburagi district and Minister for Mines and Muzrai Rajashekar Patil will be Yadgir district Minister.

Labour Minister Venkataramanappa will look after Chitradurga district, Agriculture Minister H.N. Shivashankar Reddy Chikkaballapura district, Housing Minister U.T. Khader Dakshina Kannada district, Food and Civil Supplies Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan Haveri district, Women and Child Development Minister Jayamala Udupi district, Forest Minister R. Shankar Koppal district, Primary and Secondary Education Minister N. Mahesh Gadag district.

Animal Husbandry Minister Venkatrao Nadagouda will be the in-charge of Raichur district, Small Scale Industries Minister S.R. Srinivas Davanagere district, Co-operation Minister Bandeppa Kashampur Bidar district and Horticulture Minister M.C. Managooli will be Vijayapura district Minister.