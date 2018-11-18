Professor writes to President over violation of Court order

Mysuru: Accusing the University authorities of holding his promotion for years, a Kannada Associate Professor of University of Mysore (UoM) has written to the President of India seeking his intervention to resolve the issue.

Dr. Vishwanath, an Associate Professor serving as the Head of Kannada Department at Maharaja’s College, a constituent college of UoM, had moved the High Court over 10 years ago seeking a direction to the University on his promotion.

The High Court, which heard Vishwanath’s plea, ordered the UoM in 2013 to promote Dr. Vishwanath as a Professor, which the University ignored.

An upset Dr. Vishwanath wrote a letter to the President of India on June 26, 2016, narrating his woes. Now, the President, taking note of Dr. Vishwanath’s letter, has written letter to the State Chief Secretary on Oct.31, 2018 asking him to direct the University authorities to promote Dr. Vishwanath as a Professor in compliance with the HC order. Now, it is to be seen whether Dr. Vishwanath will get justice at least now.