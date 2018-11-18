Engaging and innovative performances by students at Talents-2018

Mysuru: – The students of Vidyavardhaka School bagged Overall Championship with a prize money of Rs.30,000 at ‘Talents-2018,’ an inter-school cultural competitions jointly organised by Mysore Round Table-21 and Mysore Ladies Circle-9, with the theme ‘Human-Animal Conflict – Finding Peaceful Co-existence’ at Mysore West Lions Sevaniketan School in Gokulam yesterday. Mysore West Lions Sevaniketan School and Sri Sharada Public School emerged overall first (Rs.25,000) and second (Rs.15,000) runners-up respectively.

In the drama category, Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala, Mysore West Lions Sevaniketan School and Rainbow Public School bagged first, second and third prize respectively.

Group Performance (Song / Dance): Mysore West Lions Sevaniketan School – 1st; GET Convent – 2nd; Kumbarakoppal Government High School – 3rd.

Solo Performance (Song / Dance/ Music Instrument): Vidyavardhaka School – 1st; Rainbow Public School – 2nd; Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala – 3rd.

Essay Writing: Sanvi Prabhu and R. Deepika of Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala bagged first prize in English and Kannada Essay contests respectively.