‘Valuable Citizen of Mysuru-2018’ Award conferred on Dr. Jagannath Shenoi

Mysuru: As a prelude to the second edition of Mysuru Literature Festival that began in city this morning, Mysore Literary Forum Charitable Trust (MLFCT) had organised a function at a private hotel in city last evening to confer the ‘Valuable Citizen of Mysuru-2018’ Award on Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoi, Partner, Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works and renowned philanthropist.

Speaking after presenting the award, Star of Mysore Editor-in-Chief K.B. Ganapathy lauded the social service of Dr. Jagannath Shenoi recalling his close association with the latter whose philanthropic nature cannot be quantified. He commended the activities of MLFCT for enhancing the literary pride of city.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Jagannath Shenoi assured to lend a helping hand to any organisation involved in good social activities. He announced a contribution of Rs.10 lakh to MLFCT.

Former RBI Governor and Chairman of 14th Finance Commission Dr. Y.V. Reddy, Suchita Sanjay, writer Aroon Raman, Raian Irani, Thangam Panakal, Kitty Mandana, C.R. Hanumanth, MLFCT Chairperson Shuba Sanjay Urs, Vice-Chairman Sam Cherian and others were present.