Propagating Yoga for general public to keep their health in good condition

June 22, 2022

Sri Patanjali Yoga Shikshana Samithi teaching yoga free of cost since 1980

Sri Pathanjali Yoga Shikshana Samithi (SPYSS) was started in 1980 as a small yoga camp at Tumakuru. Since then the organisation has grown all over Karnataka and neighbouring States like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra. Presently it has branches overseas also. Yoga is taught free in all these branches.

The organisation’s success is attributed to its Chief Convenor A.R. Ramaswamy, who was ably guided by late Ajith Kumar and mentored by Padma Vibhushan Dr. B.K.S. Iyengar with the blessings of Malladihalli Raghavendra Swamiji.

Presently, SPYSS has more than 800 branches and lakhs of people are benefited by practicing yoga daily which teaches right attitude (Samskara), team spirit (Sanghatane) and selfless service (Seva) to all Yoga bandhus.

The organisation not only teaches yoga but it also imparts yoga teachers training by conducting residential camps at District-level, State-level and many higher level camps like Atmanu Sandhana (Advance level) yoga for practitioners.

The main vision of SPYSS is to make mankind healthy physically, mentally, emotionally, socially and spiritually through yoga.

Regular Bhajans, Satsang and higher knowledge are imparted to practitioners. On special occasions like Ugadi festival, Raksha Bandhan and Guru Poornima, the yoga bandhus participate enthusiastically.

SPYSS in Mysuru

SPYSS was started in Mysuru in the year 2000 and since then has opened more than 100 branches in almost all locations of Mysuru. Recognising the service of SPYSS, the Karnataka Government awarded Rajyotsava award in 2019.

Karnatak Sanskrit University, Bengaluru, accorded SPYSS Tumakuru and Mysuru to conduct following courses in yoga since 2020-21: Certificate course in Yoga; Diploma in Yoga Shatra; Post-Graduate Diploma in Yoga. These classes are conducted free and students have to pay only the University fees.

In the year 2020-21, 100 students excelled in the above courses and at present (2021-22) about 120 students have enrolled for the course.

As part of selfless service, Yoga bandhus participated in blood donation, tree plantation, cleaning of parks and lakes in Mysuru. They have generally contributed during flood, cyclone and natural calamities; provided financial assistance to poor children’s education.

SPYSS has given International Day of Yoga (IDY) training to many institutions like DFRL and CFTRI, Government Departments, School and College students, thanks to the selfless service by Yoga bandhus led by K.S. Gopala Krishna, President SPYSS, Mysuru, N. Kiran, Secretary, SPYSS and S.N. Sathyanarayana, Principal, SPYS & RC, Mysuru.

SPYSS also runs Pathanjali Yoga Foundation (PYF) and Sri Pathanjali Yoga Studies & Research Centre (SPYS & RC), affiliated to Karnatak Sanskrit University. For more details contact Mob: 94490-44301 or 96200-33558.