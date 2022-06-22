City yoga champs enter Golden Book of World Records

June 22, 2022

Mysuru: Yoga champs of Vivekananda Yoga Education & Research Institute (VYE&RI), Mysuru, have entered the ‘Golden Book of World Records’ by performing 15 different advanced Yoga asanas.

The record feat was performed at a programme jointly organised by Yoga Federation of Mysore and VYE&RI at P. Kalinga Rao Gaana Mantapa in Dasara Exhibition Grounds in city on Wednesday last which was inaugurated by MLA G.T. Devegowda.

The yoga champs performed the most difficult Yoga asanas in the presence of Golden Book of World Records, Records Management Judge (RMJ) Dr. Manish Vishnoei.

Jaina Begum performed Ganda Bherundasana and Purna Bhujangasana (Advance Cobra pose) over 16 to 17 times in a minute while M.A. Divya did Dwi Pada Valakhilyasana and Ugra Viparita Salabhasana Chakra for 21-22 times in one minute. R. Ankitha performed 53 advanced Yogasanas in one minute while Pavani Desai did Parivrutha Upavistha Konasana for 41-42 times in a minute. Hemanth H. Salunke stood longest for about 20 min performing Sheersha Baddha Konasana on chair while G. Surabhi and G. Sourabha did 75 varieties of partner yoga poses 35-36 times in a minute. R. Ashwitha performed Ganda Bherundasana and Eka Pada Vruthasana Chakra performed alternatively in one minute. M. Usha performed Upavistha Konasana and Ganda Bherundasana Chakra for one minute while M. Varsha did Eka Pada Sirsasana for 34-35 times in a minute.

T. Mayur performed Padmasana upside down balancing the whole body on head for 20 min on a chair while R. Raju balanced Bhadrasana on a yoga ring and stool for 6 min.

Sitara performed stick Yoga for 32-33 times in a minute while D. Jayanthu did Prasarita Sirsasana for 30 min on a chair.

Adhyatmika Chinti Sucharita Mataji, MLA S.A. Ramdas, former MLC Siddaraju, Yoga Federation of Mysore President D. Srihari, DDPI Ramachandra Raje Urs, Block Education Officers (BEOs) Ramaradhya and N.A. Maheshwari and others were present.