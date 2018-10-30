Protests in city: BSNL employees seek Third Pay Revision

Mysuru: As part of a nationwide stir, nearly a hundred BSNL employees, under the banner of All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB), Karnataka Circle, staged a demonstration in front of the BSNL Office at Jayalakshmipuram this morning, seeking fulfilment of their long-pending demands.

The demands included Third Pay Revision for BSNL employees; Implementation of government rules in payment of pension contribution by BSNL; Allotment of 4G spectrum to BSNL as per the proposal submitted by BSNL management; Pension revision and settlement of left out issues of the 2nd PRC.

BSNL Employees Union Secretary Subramanya and others took part in the demonstration.

BJP Yuva Morcha demands apology from Tharoor on scorpion remark

Strongly condemning former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi (comparing Modi to a scorpion sitting on a Shivalinga), over 50 members of the City BJP Yuva Morcha staged a demonstration at Gandhi Square in city this morning.

Accusing Tharoor of making cheap remarks against the Prime Minister, the BJP activists sought an apology from the Congress leader.

Pointing out that at a time when Congress President Rahul Gandhi is on a temple run, Tharoor has been making remarks against the PM which are in bad taste and hurting the sentiments of Hindus, the protestors urged Tharoor to stop making such cheap remarks.

Yuva Morcha President Gokul Govardhan, office-bearers B. Sampath, B. Somashekar, Corporator Satish and others took part in the protest.

Sena Pade to launch Kannada name-board campaign

In another protest, more than 30 activists of Karnataka Sena Pade staged a demonstration in front of Gandhiji’s bust opposite the City Law Courts Complex demanding the State government to issue an order making it mandatory for all hotels, restaurants, commercial establishments, companies and industries to have Kannada name-boards.

Claiming that Kannada nameboards had become a rarity in the State, especially in big cities and towns, the protestors urged the government to issue a circular warning that the licenses of establishments which do not have Kannada name-boards would be cancelled.

They also said that they would soon launch Kannada nameboard campaign across the State.

Sena Pade District President Tejesh Lokesh Gowda and others took part in the demo.