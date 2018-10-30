Three held for sexually harassing girl atop Chamundi Hill

They had also snatched away her mobile phone and gold chain

Mysuru: The Mysuru Rural Police have arrested three persons at Bharat Nagar, who had allegedly harassed a girl sexually atop Chamundi Hill besides snatching away her mobile phone and a gold chain after threatening her.

The accused are Imran Pasha, Rehamath Shariff and Mubarak, all residents of Bharat Nagar in city.

On Oct.25 evening, the girl, along with a youth, had been to Chamundi Hill on a bike and had the darshan of Goddess Chamundeshwari at the Hill Temple. While returning, they stopped near the View Point to have a glimpse of the city.

While they were proceeding on the Nandi Statue road, the accused who came from behind, allegedly threatened them with a knife, assaulted the girl and harassed her sexually besides making away with the mobile phone and a gold chain weighing about nine grams.

A case was registered at the jurisdictional K.R. Police in this regard and the K.R. Police had passed on the information to all Police Stations, coming under City and Rural Police limits.

The Mysuru Rural Police, following information, conducted an operation and arrested the three accused at Bharat Nagar yesterday besides recovering the stolen mobile phone and the gold chain. The Police have also seized the bike used for the crime.

During interrogation, the Police came to know that one of the accused Rehamath Shariff is an accused in an old case also.

Rural Police Inspector Karim Rauther, SI Jayaprakash and staff took part in the nabbing, recovery and seizing operation.