‘Rangavalli Rangasambhrama’ from Nov.2

Noted theatre and film personality B. Suresha to inaugurate the three-day theatre fest

Mysuru: ‘Rangavalli Rangasambhrama,’ a State-level Theatre Festival, has been organised by Rangavalli, a city-based amateur theatre troupe, at Kalamandira premises in city from Nov.2 to 4.

The three-day Fest features plays to be staged at Mini Theatre in Kalamandira premises at 7 pm everyday and Flute Recital, Light Music and Brass Band from Nov.2 to 4 respectively at Kindarajogi premises at 4 pm. Tickets for the play are priced at Rs.50. However, there will be no entry fee to watch performances at Kindarajogi premises.

Noted Theatre and Film personality B. Suresha will inaugurate the Fest at Maneyangala on Nov.2 at 4 pm. Rangayana Director Bhagirathi Bai Kadam will preside. Kannada and Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy and Assistant Director H. Chennappa will be the chief guests. Rangavalli Founder-Member Raviprasad will be present during the inaugural.

We Teach Life…Sir!

Troupe: Sangama Kalavider Manipal.

Design-Direction: Prashanth Udyavara.

About the play: ‘We Teach Life…Sir!’ is an experimental theatre text about War. Rafeef Jia’s poetry performance and ‘Shades of anger,’ Saadat Hasan Manto’s ‘Kingdom’s end and other stories,’ Iranian story ‘The Frozen Rose,’ Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s ‘Lullaby for a Palestinian Child’ have been textualised. This text does not just deal with the aftermath of war or its sickness but also its necessity. Story-poem-imagery is the core of this production. Hence, this will be much more than oral.

Setubandhana

Troupe: Ninasam Tirugata, Heggodu; Writer & Director: K.V. Akshara.

About the play: This is last part of the trilogy written by K.V. Akshara that began with ‘Swayamvaraloka’ and continued with ‘Bharata Yaatre’ and concluded with ‘Setubandhana.’ Because of a dam built against the river in Western Ghats, few impossible events occur in a village that has become an island due to the dam. A character from the first part tours the whole country and witnesses the contemporary events in the second part. ‘Setubandhana’ begins with Ramakrishna Jois returning back to his native after his country-wide journey.

Ascharya Choodamani

Troupe: Ninasam Tirugata, Heggodu; Writer: Sakthibhadran; Translator: B.R. Venkataramana Aitala; Direction: Joseph John.

About the play: Written in Sanskrit by Sakthibhadran around 8-9th century, this play compiles the whole ‘Ramayana’ excluding ‘Balakanda.’ The way it has been rewritten makes it unique by its structure and narrative form. For example, Ravana in this play, instead of visiting as a Monk, visits in the form of Rama when he abducts Sita. He also changes the appearance of Shurpanakha to look like Sita and places her in Sita’s place to cover up Sita’s abduction. The play continues with such magic spells. This play has been performed in Koodiyattam style of Kerala since many years. Now it has been redesigned to include modern elements.

SCHEDULE

Nov.2 – 4 pm: Inauguration; 5 pm: Karnatak Classical Flute recital by Vid. A.P. Krishna Prasad and team.

7 pm: ‘We Teach Life…Sir!’ by Sangama Kalavider Manipal.

Nov.3 – 4 pm: Light Music by ‘Troupe of Mysore’ team led by Hamsini and Purushothama.

7 pm: ‘Setubandhana’ by Ninasam Tirugata, Heggodu.

Nov.4 – 4 pm: Performance by Bharat Brass Band, Gandhinagar, Mysuru.

7 pm: ‘Ascharya Choodamani’ by Ninasam Tirugata, Heggodu.

For details, contact Rangavalli Secretary B. Rajesh on Mob: 94488-71815 or Treasurer Manjunath Shastri on 99016-26701 or Convener Raviprasad on 99646-56482.