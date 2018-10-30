6th to 10th std. text books to have QR code
Bengaluru: In a first such initiative, the State Government will stamp QR code in text books of sixth to tenth standards.

The QR code stamping will enable students, teachers and parents to download study topics from text books. This will help the students to have a better understanding of the subject.

The QR coding will be introduced this academic year itself. Maths, Science and English text books will have QR code. At first, the QR code will be printed only in Kannada and English.

The QR code can be scanned using ‘DEEKSHA’ mobile app, developed by the Union Human Resources Ministry. The downloaded version will have audio and video presentation of the subject which largely helps the students to prepare in a better way for the exams.

