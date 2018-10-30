II PUC examinations: Tentative time-table
Bengaluru:  The Department of Pre-University Education on Monday released the tentative time-table for II PU exam, according to which the exam will be held from Mar. 1 to 18, 2019.

The tentative time-table has been published on the Department’s official website. Any objections to the published dates are to be submitted to the Joint Director, Exams, before Nov. 28.

Time-table

Mar.1 – History, Physics, Basic Mathematics

Mar.2 – Information Technology, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty & Wellness, Retail Marketing

Mar.5 – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French

Mar.6 – Logic, Geology, Education, Home Science

Mar.7 – Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Mathematics

Mar.8 – Urdu, Sanskrit

Mar.9 – Political Science, Statistics

Mar.11 – Business Studies, Sociology, Chemistry

Mar.12 – Geography, Karnatak Music, Hindustani Music

Mar.13 – Psychology, Electronics, Computer Science

Mar.14 – Economics, Biology

Mar.15  – Hindi

Mar.16 – Kannada

Mar.18 – English

The exams are scheduled from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm

