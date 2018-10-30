II PUC examinations: Tentative time-table

Bengaluru: The Department of Pre-University Education on Monday released the tentative time-table for II PU exam, according to which the exam will be held from Mar. 1 to 18, 2019.
The tentative time-table has been published on the Department’s official website. Any objections to the published dates are to be submitted to the Joint Director, Exams, before Nov. 28.
Time-table
Mar.1 – History, Physics, Basic Mathematics
Mar.2 – Information Technology, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty & Wellness, Retail Marketing
Mar.5 – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Arabic, French
Mar.6 – Logic, Geology, Education, Home Science
Mar.7 – Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Mathematics
Mar.8 – Urdu, Sanskrit
Mar.9 – Political Science, Statistics
Mar.11 – Business Studies, Sociology, Chemistry
Mar.12 – Geography, Karnatak Music, Hindustani Music
Mar.13 – Psychology, Electronics, Computer Science
Mar.14 – Economics, Biology
Mar.15 – Hindi
Mar.16 – Kannada
Mar.18 – English
The exams are scheduled from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm
