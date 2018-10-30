CM Kumaraswamy to inaugurate Bunts Convention Hall on Nov.3
News

CM Kumaraswamy to inaugurate Bunts Convention Hall on Nov.3

Mysuru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) will be arriving in city on Nov.3 to inaugurate ‘Asha Prakash Shetty Bunts Convention Hall’ at Vijayanagar at 9.30 am.

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. Veerendra Heggade will grace the occasion. District Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD), Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh and Chairman of MRG Groups, Bengaluru, K. Prakash Shetty will be the chief guests. Mysuru Bunts Association President T. Prabhakar Shetty will preside.

A stage programme will be held at 2.30 pm, which will be inaugurated by former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah. Patrons and donors will be felicitated on the occasion.

Built on a 55,000 sq. ft. area in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage ‘A’ Block, the Convention Hall, measuring 42,500 sq. ft., can accommodate 950 people in the Conference Hall which has a          1,200 sq. ft. stage.

There are 15 AC rooms for guests on the first floor, dining hall which can accommodate 1,200 people at a time, a kitchen with modern facilities, an open air theatre which can accommodate 700 people on the lawn, a Bhoomika Rangamancha measuring 538 sq. ft. and a huge parking place.

October 30, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching