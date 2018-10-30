CM Kumaraswamy to inaugurate Bunts Convention Hall on Nov.3

Mysuru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) will be arriving in city on Nov.3 to inaugurate ‘Asha Prakash Shetty Bunts Convention Hall’ at Vijayanagar at 9.30 am.

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Dr. Veerendra Heggade will grace the occasion. District Minister G.T. Devegowda (GTD), Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh and Chairman of MRG Groups, Bengaluru, K. Prakash Shetty will be the chief guests. Mysuru Bunts Association President T. Prabhakar Shetty will preside.

A stage programme will be held at 2.30 pm, which will be inaugurated by former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah. Patrons and donors will be felicitated on the occasion.

Built on a 55,000 sq. ft. area in Vijayanagar 3rd Stage ‘A’ Block, the Convention Hall, measuring 42,500 sq. ft., can accommodate 950 people in the Conference Hall which has a 1,200 sq. ft. stage.

There are 15 AC rooms for guests on the first floor, dining hall which can accommodate 1,200 people at a time, a kitchen with modern facilities, an open air theatre which can accommodate 700 people on the lawn, a Bhoomika Rangamancha measuring 538 sq. ft. and a huge parking place.