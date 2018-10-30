CNC to hold New Delhi Chalo on Nov.1

Mysuru: Codava National Council (CNC) has decided to hold a peaceful Satyagraha on Nov. 1 at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to highlight the demand for Codava Quest for autonomy and to express opposition to celebrations of Karnataka Rajyotsava Day, said CNC President N.U. Nachappa.

Addressing a press conference at the Patrakartara Bhavan here this morning, he said that every member of the Codava tribe considers Nov.1, the State Reorganisation Day, as incursion day, which is one of the blackest days in Kodagu history.

Around 50 volunteers hailing from different parts of Kodagu, clad in traditional costume, will participate in the Satyagraha at New Delhi on Nov.1, he said.

“On the very next day (Nov.2) we will hold a peaceful demonstration in the vicinity of French Embassy, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. This is in order to express our sufferings and trauma and to insist the French government to apologise to the Kodava tribe for the act of their predecessors in office, French East India Company, which committed heinous crime against Kodava tribe colluding with Tipu Sultan at Devatti Parambu on Dec.12, 1785, where thousands of innocent Kodavas were mercilessly massacred,” he said. “Karnataka is treating Kodava land as its internal colony and its native people as second class citizens. It has been proved beyond doubt that our land, lifeline river Cauvery, language, cultural heritage, martial human resources, geo-political aspirations and our historical continuity, nothing is safe in these people’s hand,” he alleged.

“We demand, pressurise and request the Centre to accord geo-political autonomy for durable and permanent political solution to the long-standing unrest of Kodavas. Hence proper constitutional mechanism has to be exercised by the Union government in the interest of justice and equity,” he said.

Kaliyanda Prakash, Katamaniyanda Umesh, Ariyanda Girish and Apparanda Poovanna were present at the press meet.