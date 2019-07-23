Provide connectivity to Mysore Airport

Sir,

With the increase in number of flights from one to four flights per day, the number of passengers/tourists flying in and out of Mysuru will definitely shoot up.

While it is not a difficult task to get dropped to the Airport, at times it is difficult to get a cab from Airport to Mysuru City. There are instances where the online cab aggregators have cancelled and refused to come to the Airport after accepting the trip.

Now with four daily flights, KSRTC should think of running dedicated Mysore Airport Special buses based on the arrival and departure timings of the flights. This will not only help the tourists, but also the local passengers. Buses should be of right design and dedicated exclusively for the Airport service starting at a convenient point in the bus stand.

The online cab aggregators also can have counters at the airport facilitating easy availability of cabs for the air-passengers.

With the availability of such facilities, tourists visiting Mysuru (Dasara is also fast approaching) will return with good memories of their visit to Mysuru.

As the Mysore Airport grows, related activities connected to air travel should also improve.

– ss, Mysuru, 20.7.2019

