Providing expertise to train impaired children
News

Providing expertise to train impaired children

December 4, 2019

State’s first Teachers Training Centre produces teachers to train visually and hearing impaired children

Mysuru: A special school to train teachers who in-turn can train visually impaired students is doing yeoman service to the society. State’s first Government Teachers Training Centre for Hearing Impaired (primary level) is a boon for visually challenged and hearing impaired children. 

The school, located on Pulakeshi Road in Tilaknagar, has been providing training since the last 19 years and till now, it has empowered over 889 teachers to effectively teach children with disabilities and they are serving in various Government Schools for the Blind and Hearing Impaired and also serving voluntary organisations. 

They have the necessary expertise in teaching disabled children, thanks to the institute. Training is provided on behalf of Department for Empowerment of Differently-Abled and Senior Citizens and training is provided in two areas — D.Ed. Spl.Ed. (Visually Impaired) and D.Ed. Spl.Ed. (Hearing Impaired). As the name indicate, D.Ed. Spl.Ed. (Visually Impaired) trains teachers in training children with visual disabilities and D.Ed. Spl.Ed. (Hearing Impaired) trains teachers so that they can train children with hearing impairment. The duration of training is two years and those candidates who have passed their PUC can enrol themselves to the course. 

Equal opportunities for all 

The institute started functioning in the year 2000 with an aim of human resource development and to provide equal opportunities for all. The training centre is being funded and run from the Special Education Section of the State’s Education Department. The training institute and the training per se including the course material, syllabus and activities are recognised by Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI). It is the apex Government body, set up under an Act of Parliament, to regulate training programmes and courses targeted at disabled, disadvantaged and special education requirement communities. 

Ramps at the entrance of Government Teachers Training Centre for Hearing Impaired to facilitate the entry of trainees to the institute.

Well-equipped library & labs 

READ ALSO  Pathetic condition of road in Tilaknagar

The institute has experienced teachers, a well-equipped library and laboratories, computer laboratories and hostel facilities in collaboration with other Government and non-Government agencies. “These teachers, after trained by our institute work under Department for Empowerment of Differently-Abled and Senior Citizens, Sarva Shikshana Abhiyan and as resource teachers at all institutions for the disabled. They are eligible for Teachers’ Eligibility Test conducted by the Education Department and all other teachers’ recruitment examinations including Central Board of Secondary Education,” said Manjula Patil, in-charge Deputy Director of Government Teachers Training Centre for Hearing Impaired. 

There are 60 candidates who are undergoing their training in both the years of D.Ed. Spl.Ed. (Visually Impaired) and D.Ed. Spl.Ed. (Hearing Impaired). There are seven teachers who are training the teachers and regular classes are being held between 10 am and 5 pm. Examinations are conducted by Rehabilitation Council of India and certificates are issued. 

Candidates interested in undergoing training for special children can contact Ph: 0821-2491600.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching