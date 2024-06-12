Pt. Rajeev Taranath dies at 92
Pt. Rajeev Taranath dies at 92

June 12, 2024

Last rites of renowned Sarod Maestro, a Padma Shri awardee, held with State honours in Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: Internationally renowned sarod maestro Pt. Rajeev Taranath passed away after a brief illness at a private hospital here yesterday. He was 92.

His body was kept for public viewing till 12 noon today at his Kuvempunagar residence. Last rites were held with State honours at the crematorium located at the foot of Chamundi Hill after 2 pm today.

He leaves behind his son Chethan Taranath, who is currently in USA.

It may be recalled that Pt. Rajeev Taranath had recently undergone left hip replacement surgery at a private hospital in Mysuru.

District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and MLC Narayan Yadav had also visited the hospital to enquire about his health condition.

On receiving information about Pt. Rajeev Taranath’s demise, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to ‘X’ to condole the passing of the sarod maestro. He wrote, “I am saddened by the passing away of Pandit Rajeev Taranath, the world famous sarod player, the proud son of Karnataka. His sad demise is a huge loss to not just Karnataka, but the entire world of music. He was not just an artiste, but also a great humanist.”

Following Pt. Rajeev Taranath’s demise, people from different walks of life, including Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, city’s SPVGMC Trust among other organisations and music patrons, expressed their condolences.

District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. K.V. Rajendra, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, Department of Kannada & Culture Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Asst. Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, Writer Devanur Mahadeva, Prof. Rahamath Tarikere, Danseuse Dr. Kripa Phadke, BJP City President L. Nagendra, former Mysuru City Police Commissioner C. Chandrashekar, Dr. C.G. Narasimhan, Pt. Rajeev Taranath’s disciple Krishna Manavalli, Prof. N.S. Rangaraju, Pt. Shivarudraiah Hiremath, former Heritage Commissioner Ramakrishna, Hotel Owners Credit Co-operative Society President Narayana V. Hegde among others visited Pt. Rajeev Taranath’s residence this morning and paid their last respects.

Later, speaking to the media persons, Dr. Mahadevappa said that the last rites will be held with State honours and the State Government would also bear his medical expenses.

