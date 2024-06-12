Student duped, gold chain snatched

June 12, 2024

Another 29-year-old woman targeted by chain-snatchers at Jayanagar

Mysore/Mysuru: It seems that chain snatchers are finding new ways to approach victims, with the latest incident involving a miscreant who approached a student under the pretext of warning him about chain snatchers, stole his gold chain, and fled the scene.

The incident took place between City Railway Station and Dasappa Circle on Monday (June 10) morning. The victim has been identified as Y. Shravankumar, a native of Bengaluru, who is pursuing his Pre-University education at a college in the city.

Shravankumar arrived in the city by train at about 8:45 am on Monday and was walking towards his hostel. While he was walking between City Railway Station and Dasappa Circle, a man, approximately 35 years old, approached Shravankumar and told him it was not safe to move around wearing a gold chain due to the prevalence of chain snatchers.

The man then suggested that Shravankumar wrap the gold chain in paper and keep it in his bag for safety, even providing a piece of paper. Believing the man, Shravankumar removed the gold chain, weighing six grams, from his neck and placed it on the paper the man was holding.

The man wrapped the gold chain in the paper, placed it inside Shravankumar’s bag, and advised him to be careful before walking away. After walking a bit further, Shravankumar checked the paper in his bag and found it empty.

Realising that the man had stolen his gold chain under the pretext of helping him, Shravankumar informed his parents and later complained with the Police. Devaraja Police have registered a case and are investigating.

Incident at Jayanagar

Another chain-snatching incident occurred at Jayanagar yesterday afternoon where a gold chain was snatched from a woman by bike-borne youths while she was walking home from a shop.

The victim, 29-year-old Dakshayini, a resident of Jayanagar, was walking near 10th Cross when two youths on a bike yanked off her gold chain, weighing approximately 16 grams, and sped away.

The jurisdictional Ashokapuram Police arrived at the scene, conducted a mahazar, registered a case, and collected CCTV footage from cameras installed in the vicinity. A hunt has been launched to nab the chain snatchers.

Arrest made in farmer’s cash snatching case

Meanwhile, Devaraja Police have arrested two youths who snatched Rs. 5,000 in cash from a farmer on Sayyaji Rao Road on the morning of June 8.

The farmer, identified as Kalaningappa from Ahalya village in Nanjangud taluk, was on his way to a hotel on Sayyaji Rao Road to fetch breakfast for his daughter, who was admitted at KR Hospital.

While walking towards the hotel, Kalaningappa was counting the cash when a youth snatched it, climbed over the road divider, and disappeared. Kalaningappa subsequently complained to Devaraja Police Station.

Devaraja Police registered a case, swiftly took action, and arrested two youths involved in the theft. They were produced before a Magistrate, who remanded them to judicial custody.