Special drive is to safeguard public, not to harass them: City Top Cop
Special drive is to safeguard public, not to harass them: City Top Cop

June 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, said that the special drive being conducted to curb crimes and criminal activities is to safeguard the people, to make Mysuru city safe for tourists and not to harass them.

He further stated that the special drives will also demonstrate that Mysuru City Police are tourist-friendly. The presence of Police personnel in public will instil confidence and a sense of safety among tourists and residents alike.

