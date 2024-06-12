Rise in chain-snatching, drug trafficking, extortion… Special drive to curb crime

June 12, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Two chain-snatching incidents have been reported in Mysuru city, one on June 10 and another yesterday, involving a PUC student and a 29-year-old woman. Additionally, on May 27, an MBBS student was threatened and extorted for Rs. 25,000 in broad daylight in Shivarathreeshwara Nagar. On the morning of June 8, two youths snatched Rs. 5,000 from a farmer on Sayyaji Rao Road.

Despite the presence of over 300 CCTV cameras, criminal incidents have continued to rise, including burglaries, vehicle thefts, murders, assaults and sale & transport of narcotic substances. In response, City Police, under the direction of City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, has initiated a special drive to curb these illegal activities.

Recently, NGOs, social organisations and public representatives, under the banner of Jamiat-Ulama-E-Hind, submitted a memorandum to the City Top Cop citing the increasing crime rate. They highlighted the issue of tea shops and bakeries remaining open until midnight, attracting gatherings of youth and anti-social elements. These gatherings often result in petty fights escalating into serious quarrels and assaults.

Following all these developments, yesterday, the Police conducted a thorough check of two and four-wheelers, inspecting the dickey and boot space of vehicles for lethal weapons and narcotic substances. They also checked the bags and baggage of travellers, as well as the licenses of drivers and riders.

Vehicles without proper registration plates or faulty ones were seized and helmetless riders and those riding with triple passengers, especially with children, were advised to follow traffic rules for their safety. Violators were warned of penalties for traffic rule infractions. Special drive aims to enhance public safety and deter criminal activities.