Public in danger as CESC, MCC fail to clear chopped tree branches
News

Public in danger as CESC, MCC fail to clear chopped tree branches

September 19, 2024

Mysuru: A lack of coordination between city administrative wings — Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) and the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) — is once again putting the public at risk. Piles of tree branches scattered across city sidewalks have become a glaring symbol of this incompetence.

Along major stretches like Hunsur Road and JLB Road, pedestrians are forced to navigate dangerous footpaths, now blocked by massive accumulations of branches.

In a bid to prevent branches from interfering with power lines, workers from the CESC have been clearing them from electric wires and poles.

While necessary for public safety, the aftermath of this operation is nothing short of a disaster, as these branches are being carelessly left on sidewalks, turning them into an obstacle course for pedestrians.

Worse still, with preparations underway for the Dasara festival lighting, tree pruning along key roads has accelerated. Yet, instead of quick clean-ups, the branches are being dumped on footpaths and left to fester, posing significant dangers  at night.

Frustrated Mysureans have slammed this unscientific work, as CESC promises to cut the branches and the MCC pledges to clear them. But the branches remain untouched, leaving the public furious.

In some areas, like near Jaladarshini Guest House on Hunsur Road, large piles of branches have not only clogged the sidewalks but have also spilled onto the roads, creating hazards for motorists. Both pedestrians and motorists are now forced to navigate these treacherous spots with extreme caution.

The public is outraged, blaming the sluggish, tortoise-like functioning of the MCC. They are demanding immediate action from CESC and the MCC authorities, urging them to finally coordinate and resolve this dangerous mess before it escalates into a larger crisis.

