Publisher T.S. Chayapathi passes away
News

Publisher T.S. Chayapathi passes away

October 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: City’s renowned publisher and writer T.S. Chayapathi (79) passed away at his residence ‘Ramya’ in Gokulam third stage here yesterday. He leaves behind his wife Pushpa, daughter Pratibha, son Pavan Srinivas and a host of relatives and friends. His last rites were performed today at Chirashatidhama in Gokulam, according to family sources.

Chayapathi, who ran the famed Talukina Venkannaiah Smaraka Granthamale (TVS Publications), created a landmark in the literary world by publishing Poet Chennaveera Kanavi’s 16 collection of poems in one volume. He is also known for publishing the works of great writers such as G.S. Shivarudrappa, Ha.Ma. Nayak, DeJaGow, Prof. K.S. Nissar Ahmed, Mathur Krishnamurthy and                                                         H.S. Venkateshmurthy.

Chayapathi, who was born to Ta.Su. Shamaraya and Subbalakshmi couple on May 10, 1944, did his M.Com degree and entered the Publishing field out of interest by taking responsibility of Talukina Venkannaiah Smaraka Granthamale set up by his father in 1950. He has more than a thousand published works to his credit. He has also written about 23 books, thus establishing himself also as a writer.

He has won many awards and prizes including ‘Zilleya Pratibhaanvita’ award given by Mysuru district Kannada Sahitya Parishat, ‘Sahitya Seva Dhureena’ award  given by Chitradurga’s Murugha Mutt, ‘Best Publisher’ award given by Kannada Book Authority and ’Parisara Shilpi Padmashri’, among others.

He was honoured at the 37th Kannada Rajyotsava programme organised by the then SBM Bank, by MP Sreenivasa Prasad  at ‘Chayabhinandana’ felicitation volume release programme, by Muktaka Sahitya Academy and during Bellippadi Satish Rai’s ‘Geethamrutha Vahini’ book release programme.

READ ALSO  T.S. Chayapathi selected as Chairman of Publishers Conference

He was also honoured by renowned poet Nissar Ahmed at his (Chayapathi) 75th birthday programme, by former Union Minister M.V. Rajashekaran at V. Seetharamaiah Samsmarana Vedike programme and on many other occasions. This apart, he was conferred the ‘Best Publisher’ award by Kendra Sahitya Parishat. T.S. Chayapathi maintained a close association with Star of Mysore eveninger and its sister publication Mysuru Mithra. He also published the newspapers’  Founder-Editor K.B. Ganapathy’s book ‘Star of Mysore’ marking the 40th anniversary of the newspaper in 2018, when he was felicitated by the then Union Minister H.N. Ananth Kumar  (now late).

Many writers, poets, publishers and other leading personalities have condoled Chayapathi’s demise.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching