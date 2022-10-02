A tribute to T.S. Chayapathi from K.B. Ganapathy

October 2, 2022

In the passing away of Karnataka’s well-known Kannada book publisher Sri T.S. Chayapathi, we have lost a tall person whose contribution to the Kannada literary world was immense. A man of a generous heart who was author-friendly.

His interest in Kannada art, culture and literature could be measured if we look at the number of books he had published from famous authors and subject experts. My only regret is that despite best wishes from me and some distinguished persons, he was not blessed with the prestigious Rajyotsava Award. However, he will always be remembered by all those whose books he had published and their family members and friends.

I am also a humble author of a couple of books which he had published without burdening me on any account. I am greatly beholden to this unusual publisher who loved serving Kannada language and literary works more than money. Indeed, a rare kind of a publisher. My another regret is that when Prof. K.S. Nissar Ahmed, the very famous and popular Kannada poet of literary genius sent words through Chayapathi to meet me but I had to deny myself this great honour because of my hospital appointment.

My association with him began in 1992 when he published my Kannada novelette ‘Adarshavadi’ which was released by former VC of Mysore University Dr. D. Javaregowda. I am very much indebted to Sri Chayapathi for making me a published author.

My condolences to his family and may peace be always with you. My prayers are with you and your family. RIP.