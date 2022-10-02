SWR introduces Hand Held Terminals service in trains
October 2, 2022

To ensure real time seat availability, enhance utilisation of vacant berths and benefit wait-listed passengers

Mysore/Mysuru: To promote Digital India Initiative, South Western Railway (SWR) has introduced Hand Held Terminals service in all the three Divisions for the benefit of passengers in trains.

Bengaluru Division has 5 pairs of premium trains (Shatabdi Express, Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal – Kochuveli Humsafar Express, Krishnarajapuram – Bhubaneswar Humsafar Express, Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal – Howrah Humsafar Express and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal – Patna Jn. Humsafar Express) and ̄58 pairs of major trains in 7 phases (1 pair with effect from 16.7.2022, 2 pairs with effect from 18.7.2022, 8 pairs with effect from 1.8.2022, 3 pairs with effect from 5.8.2022, 14 pairs with effect from 8.8.2022, 13 pairs with effect from 19.8.2022  and 17 pairs with effect from 5.9.2022).

Hand Held Terminals will be rolled out in another 26 pairs of major trains and 6 pairs of Premium trains in the near future.

In Mysuru Division, Hand Held Terminals have been introduced in 16 pairs of major trains in three phases where as Hubballi Division has introduced Hand Held Terminal service in 9 pairs of major trains over 4 phases (4 pairs with effect from 19.7.2022, 3 pairs with effect from 5.8.2022, 1 pair with effect from 6.8.2022 and 1 pair with effect from 7.8.2022).

Hand Held Terminals ensure real time seat availability and enhance transparency in seat allotment. It will enhance utilisation of berths which lie vacant after chart preparation due to no-show or last minute cancellations.

This will benefit passengers on waiting list and avoid printing the chart on papers and facilitate smooth berth allotment by TTE, according to a press release from Aneesh Hegde,

Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, Hubballi.

Searching