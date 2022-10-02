Indore cleanest city for 6th time in a row, Mysuru eighth

October 2, 2022

New Delhi: Indore was adjudged India’s cleanest city for the sixth time in a row, while Surat and Navi Mumbai followed it in the next two spots in the Central Government’s annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced yesterday. Mysuru came a distant eighth (above one lakh population).

After Mysuru had managed to secure the top spot in the first and second surveys — 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 — Indore has been at the top of the list since 2017.

In the category of Best Performing States in ‘Swachh Survekshan Awards 2022’, Madhya Pradesh has secured the first position, followed by Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.

Mysuru has been ranked the cleanest among medium-sized cities with a population between 3 lakh and 10 lakh. By securing eighth place among urban local bodies with a population above 1 lakh, Mysuru improved its ranking from the last year’s 15th place.

The overall marks for Swachh Survekshan-2022 was 7,500 against which Mysuru scored 6,566 marks while Indore scored 7,146.

Mysuru has also been ranked second cleanest (Tirupati is first) among cities with a population between 1 lakh and 10 lakh. This is an improvement over the previous year’s ranking when Mysuru was ranked seventh in the same category.

Indore and Surat retained their top positions in the big cities category this year, while Vijayawada lost its third spot to Navi Mumbai. Among the States having fewer than 100 Urban Local Bodies, Tripura has bagged the top rank.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave away the awards to the winners at an event in New Delhi, also attended by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The survey is being conducted since 2016 and the focus this year was on ‘People First’.

“Swachhata Survekshan today is the largest sanitation survey in the world. In 2016, it was started as a pilot project in 73 cities and now in 2022 more than 4,355 cities have taken part in it,” Hardeep Singh Puri said

The 7th edition of Swachh Survekshan was conducted to study the progress of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) and rank the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) based on various cleanliness and sanitation parameters.

The Survekshan has evolved from being an assessment of 73 cities in 2016 to covering 4,354 cities this year.