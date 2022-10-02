Following Nalwadi’s footsteps will help in State’s progress and prosperity: Minister

October 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Higher Education Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan said that following the footsteps of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar will help in building a progressive and prosperous State.

He was speaking at Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar award conferment programme organised jointly by District Administration, Zilla Panchayat , Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Jayantotsava Samithi and Ursu Balagagala Okkoota, marking Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Jayanthi in the Palace premises here on Friday.

Noting that Nalwadi’s administration was a model not only for the State but also for the entire country, Dr. Ashwathnarayan opined that it is a blessing for us to have been born in the State that was ruled by Nalwadi.

Pointing out that Nalwadi’s contributions can be seen in any part of the State, he observed that Nalwadi can be best remembered by treading his path. Calling for determination, dedication and commitment in all our works, the Minister stressed on the importance of helping the poor. Maintaining that he is greatly inspired by Nalwadi, Dr. Ashwathnarayan lauded District Minister for introducing an award in the name of Nalwadi.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar in his address said that Nalwadi has rendered yeoman service to the State. The objective of the programme is to remember Nalwadi by conferring award in his name to deserving achievers.

The following personalities were conferred Nalwadi Krishnaraja Award on the occasion: L. Shivalingappa of Mysuru (Painting), Rathna B. Shetty (Empowerment of specially-abled children), Ex-MLC D. Madegowda (Religious), B.S.Harish (Journalism), B.S. Sridhar Raje Urs (Education), K.P. Arunakumari of Mandya (Care of patients – Mamatheya Madilu), Prof. Maleyur Guruswamy of Chamarajanagar (Literature), C.M. Narasimhamurthy (Folklore) and G. Mahantappa of Hassan (Social service). Also, ‘Shaktidhama’, a women rehabilitation centre in Mysuru, was conferred the State-level Nalwadi award in the Institution category.

The personalities for the award were selected by a Committee headed by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner (DC), which was constituted as per the directions of District Minister Somashekar.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham, ZP CEO B.R. Poornima, Kannada and Culture Assistant Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, Selection Committee members Prof. C. Naganna, Prof. H.S. Ramachandregowda, Satyanarayan and others were present.