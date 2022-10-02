Education Minister Nagesh visits Tent School at Palace
News

Education Minister Nagesh visits Tent School at Palace

October 2, 2022

Interacts with children of Mahouts and Kavadis

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh visited the temporary Tent School opened for the children of Mahouts and Kavadis who are participating in the Dasara festivities, in the Palace premises and also interacted with the children on Thursday.

The Minister, who was in Mysuru to participate in Makkala Dasara, visited the Tent School and sought information from the teachers.

The children of Mahouts and Kavadis exhibited their singing and dance talents.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Nagesh said that these children are smart, intelligent and are keen to learn more.

“God has given them special power. They mix freely with strangers without any hesitation and talk with them openly. In their short stay at this temporary school, they have learnt many things. Their teachers have also earned the love of these children and taught them well. School children from 1std. to 9 std. are being taught here. If these students are taught by taking special interest, I am sure that they can excel at all levels,” added Nagesh.

A set of utensils needed to cook food, given by service organisations like Rotary Central Mysore and Rotary Midtown, was distributed to the families of Mahouts and Kavadis by Minister Nagesh.

Mysuru Circle Conservator of Forests Dr. Malathi Priya, Deputy Conservators of Forests Dr. V. Karikalan and Kamala Karikalan, Rotary Central  President Pratap Shetty, Secretary Sachchidananda Hegde, Rotary Midtown Director M.S. Naveen Chandra, Secretary Kumaraswamy and others were present on the occasion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching