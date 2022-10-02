Charlie steals hearts of pet lovers

October 2, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Dasara Pet Show, organised by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services was held at the University of Mysore Hockey Grounds in city this morning.

The main attraction for the day was Charlie, the much-loved Labrador dog who played the titular role in ‘Charlie 777’. The Rakshit Shetty-starrer has fans swooning over the beautiful bond between him and the four-legged protagonist. The movie crew along with Charlie had come to the venue and many were seen clicking photos with the dog.

As many as 480 entries were received for the show and about 32 breeds from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are taking part in the show. The breeds included Labrador, Miniature Pinscher, Pomeranian, Saint Bernard, Pug, German Shepherd, Beagle, Golden Retriever, Great Dane, Doberman and desi breed Mudhol Hound. Chinese breed Pekingese also took part.

Pet owners with their Chinese breed Pekingese, Great Dane and other breeds at the Pet Show venue.

The competitions were held in 28 categories and the dogs were judged based on their walking style, behaviour, obeying the commands, skin and fur coat among others.

Some pet owners had also brought their birds and cats to the show. Also, many pet owners, who did not participate in the competitions or the show had brought their pet animals to the venue.

A temporary pet clinic was set up at the venue and even an ambulance was stationed in case of emergency. Drinking water facility was made and a few pet food companies had set up their stalls. Earlier, District Minister S.T. Somashekar inaugurated the pet show. BJP leader and Canine Club of Mysore President B.P. Manjunath and others were present.