Rahul visits Badanavalu, names street as ‘Bharat Jodo’ Road

October 2, 2022

Nanjangud: The Kanyakumari to Kashmir ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ undertaken by top Congress leader and former AICC President Rahul Gandhi reached Badanavalu village in Nanjangud taluk this morning.

The Yatra arrived from Kadakola Junction at about 8.05 am. He visited Khadi Gramodyoga Kendra in Badanavalu, which was established by Mahatma Gandhi in 1927 when he visited the village during the freedom struggle.

After offering floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s bust and offering prayers, Rahul went around the Kendra and inspected the working of handlooms, spinning wheels (Charakas) and other associated equipment and learnt about Khadi manufacturing process. He later interacted with the workers of the Kendra, most of whom were women and heard their grievances.

He thereafter marched to Badanavalu village and offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi’s bust. Rahul invited the leaders of different castes here for a talk in a bid to resolve the long-standing dispute between them. After successful talks, Rahul named the road that was left unused following the caste dispute as ‘Bharat Jodo’ Road.

Rahul also painted a school compound, much to the delight of party workers. KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, Opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, MLAs Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Rizwan Arshad, Priyank Kharge, Anil Chikkamadu and Dr. Yatindra Siddharamaiah, KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan, former MPs K.H. Muniyappa and Kagalawadi Shivanna, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, leaders B.K.Hariprasad, Kalale Keshavamurthy, Dr.H.C. Mahadevappa, Rosy John and Salim Ahmed, KPCC Womens Wing President Dr. Pushpa Amarnath and a host of other leaders were present.