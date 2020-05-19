Mysuru only city in South India to get 5-star garbage-free rating
News

Mysuru only city in South India to get 5-star garbage-free rating

May 19, 2020

New Delhi: Amidst COVID pandemic, here is some good news. Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri this morning announced the results of garbage free-star rating for Indian cities.

He said that Mysuru in Karnataka, Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh, Rajkot in Gujarat, Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra have got a five-star rating. Interestingly, Mysuru is the only city in South India to make it to the list and it is placed in the fourth place after Ambikapur, Rajkot and Surat. Mysuru has secured this distinction for the second consecutive time.

Puri extended the wishes to the cities who got a five-star rating and said it came at a time when the entire world, including India, are reeling under the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

 “It was the intention of my senior colleagues and others to declare the result of star rating of garbage-free cities much earlier but we decided to postpone because we wanted at least some degree of opening to take place and we thought the timing is correct,” Puri said.

Star rating of garbage free cities is an initiative to enable cities to gradually evolve into a model (7-star) city, with progressive improvements in their overall cleanliness. The star rating conditions are based on 25 key parameters across the solid waste management spectrum and has been designed to both help cities assess their progress while encouraging them to move towards a better rating thereby improving their cities’ overall cleanliness and aesthetics.

The star rating is supported by a robust verification mechanism to ensure transparency and standardisation. Cities were required to carry out self-assessment and self-verification for achieving a certain star rating.

READ ALSO  Tourists throng city

This self-declaration was further verified through an independent third-party agency for 1-star, 3-star, 5-star and 7-star garbage-free ratings. The 5-star rating is in appreciation of Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) efforts to make the city garbage-free. 

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar has complimented the MCC for this achievement. MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde has thanked the health team and Pourakarmikas who worked hard to get the 5-star rating. 

MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraju has thanked the support extended by citizens and voluntary organisations to achieve this recognition.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching