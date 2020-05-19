No pass needed from today for inter-district travel: SP

May 19, 2020

Anechowkur Gate in Kodagu opens for private vehicles

Mysore/Mysuru: Inter-district travel from 7 am to 7 pm will not require pass from May 19 (today) except for Containment Zones. Travellers will only have to produce their identity cards at check-posts, Mysuru Superintendent of Police (SP) C.B. Ryshyanth confirmed.

As per the Government’s latest order, the Seva Sindhu portal link to apply for inter-district pass has been disabled. “This service is temporarily disabled as per the instructions of Government of Karnataka,” reads the portal link.

However, the check-posts established at the entry and exit points of the district will continue to check the passengers. “Thermal screening will continue at check-posts and the personnel posted there will record travel details. But they will not check for passes,” DCP (Law and Order) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda told ‘Star of Mysore.’

Police pass will be mandatory for travel between districts during night time, except for essential services, said the Government order.

In another development today, the Anechowkur Gate, the entry point to Kodagu from Mysuru, was opened up for private vehicles.

Till now, to and fro Mysuru and Kodagu there was only one entry and exit point at Koppa near Kushalnagar and the Anechowkur Gate was only meant for the movement of essential commodities. Now private vehicles will be allowed but with strict checking and thermal screening.