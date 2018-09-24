Pujas in Mysore Palace will be held as per tradition: Yaduveer

Mysuru: Mysuru Royal family member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that pujas, other rituals will be held as per tradition during Dasara celebrations in Mysore Palace this year too.

“The Mysuru Royal family has always played a significant role in the rituals and festivities and even today, the family members perform Ayudha Puja inside the courtyard of Palace. The nine days of Navaratri is religiously followed and this year the participation of Royal baby Adyaveer Wadiyar (Yaduveer’s son) is adding colour to the festivities,” he told reporters after distributing special gift kits to Mahouts and Kavadis at Palace premises yesterday.

Dasara festivities will begin from Oct.10 to 19 this year. Holding pujas and other related preparations inside the Palace will be discussed along with his family members by the end of this month, he said.

Yaduveer said that he would be happy to spend some time with Mahouts, Kavadis and their family members who will be camping for more than a month in the Palace taking care of Dasara elephants.