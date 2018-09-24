Don’t build new Medical Colleges; save existing ones, says Dr. C.N. Manjunath

Mysuru: If the existing medical colleges and hospitals have to function efficiently, the Government must stop opening new Medical Colleges, opined noted cardiologist and Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (Bengaluru) Director Dr. C.N. Manjunath.

He was speaking after accepting felicitations at Senate Bhavan on Manasagangothri campus in city last evening.

“In an administrative set up, more than grants and funds, implementation of projects is important. Instead of opening new Medical Colleges, the Government must improve the already sanctioned Medical Colleges and Hospitals. If money is wasted on building new colleges, all the old Medical Colleges will suffer as they are deprived of infrastructure and equipment,” he said.

Advocating decentralisation of power in the medical field, Dr. Manjunath said that while appointing directors to hospitals, the Government must not only consider seniority and experience but must also consider leadership qualities, humane approach and positive thinking of doctors.

Charting out the progress made by Sri Jayadeva Hospital, Dr. Manjunath said that the hospital had achieved 400 percent progress and has performed surgeries on over 50 lakh patients. “Today Jayadeva, a Government institute, is known for unmatched quality and is better than any private institution. Its motto is to provide treatment to poor patients,” he said.

Speaking about Mysuru unit of the 350-bed hospital, he said that in all, Rs.220 crore was spent on the hospital that was sanctioned in 2010. Stage by stage, the hospital was built and apart from Government sanction, the hospital raked in Rs.70 crore from its internal funds and donations from philanthropists were collected too, he revealed.

“Earlier, there was a rule that all patients must deposit Rs.2,000 while getting admitted to Jayadeva. This was an archaic rule and was framed by our doctors. Now we have changed the rule. We directly admit the patients irrespective of the economic status and we do not insist on the deposit,” he said and added that at Jayadeva, poor patients are VVIPs.

“Poor people do not lie. We feel very sad when rich and the affluent ask for discount at Jayadeva after getting the best treatment. We provide free treatment to all the poor patients who have BPL card. But some do not have the BPL card and still they are poor. We even treat them. But this gesture is questioned by auditors who demand records and documents on the money spent,” he said.

“To know about life and to understand it, elders say, one must visit a hospital, jail and a graveyard. In my service of 12 years, not a single patient was sent back for the lack of money. Humanity is like a sea and people must believe in it. Half the problem of a patient gets solved if we look at him with humanity,” Dr. Manjunath opined.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who participated in the felicitation ceremony, said that former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah was instrumental in building Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Mysuru.

On the occasion, “Davana,” a felicitation volume, was released.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, member of erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Dr. Anasuya (the wife of Dr. C.N. Manjunath), Litterateur Dr. C.P. Krishna Kumar, Dr. K.S. Ravindranath, former Mysore University Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.S. Rangappa and others were present during the occasion.