Miscreants steal scooter with Rs.25 lakh cash

Mysuru: A total of Rs.25 lakh cash, which included Rs.6 lakh worth foreign currencies and Rs.19 lakh Indian currencies kept in the dickey of a scooter has been stolen along with the scooter at Vijayanagar here on Saturday.

The person, who lost the cash and scooter, is Arun Kumar, a resident of Vijayanagar in city, who runs a foreign currency exchange shop in Shivarampet here.

Arun, after closing the shop for the day on Saturday night, kept Rs.19 lakh cash in Indian currencies and Rs.6 lakh in foreign currencies in the dickey of his scooter and proceeded to his house in Vijayanagar.

When he reached the 3rd Main Road in Vijayanagar 1st Stage, two youths on a bike blocked the way of Arun and picked up a fight over petty issue. In the meantime, one of the youths pushed Arun from the scooter while the other snatched the keys of the scooter from Arun.

While Arun and the two youths were fighting, two more youths came on a bike to the spot and one among them managed to ride away with the scooter of Arun along with the cash. The other persons also left the spot along with their bikes.

Arun later lodged a complaint at Vijayanagar Police Station in this regard. The Police have launched a hunt to nab the miscreants.

Meanwhile, the Police have suspected it to be the handiwork of those who knew about the movements of Arun and may have followed him from Shivarampet and informed others who committed the crime.