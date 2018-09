Kannada actors host lunch for Mahouts, Kavadis at Palace

Mysuru: Kannada actors Thoogudeepa Darshan and others had arranged sumptuous lunch for Mahouts, Kavadis and their family members, who are taking care of Dasara elephants in Mysore Palace, yesterday.

As many as 12 Dasara elephants are camped in Palace premises. Finger-licking food like holige, godhi payasa, chiroti, badam milk, sprouts, suvarnageedde chips, ladies finger pepper dry, jolada rotti, ennegayi, shenga chatni pudi, mushroom biriyani, ghee, happala, anna sambar and other items were prepared for them.

Mahouts, Kavadis, their family members enjoyed the special treatment and hospitality given by the Kannada actors.

Mysuru Royal Family member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, MLC and Film Producer Sandesh Nagaraj, Actors Darshan, Prajwal Devaraj, Srujan Lokesh, Mandya Ramesh, Vishwa, Pranam Devaraj, Congress Leader Rakesh Papanna, DCFs Siddaramappa Chalkapure, V. Yedukondalu, RFO Ananyakumar, Veterinarian Dr. D.N. Nagaraj and others were present.