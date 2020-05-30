PurePrayer Mobile App and Website launched

May 30, 2020

Now, book Pujas and Sevas at 52 prominent temples in State

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-based Spiritual Products Private Limited, which is part of NR Group, makers of Cycle Pure Agarbathies, have launched “PurePrayer” Mobile App and website PurePrayer.com, a new digital initiative to connect devotees to the divine.

In line with Karnataka Government’s drive towards safety and well-being for all, the PurePrayer App will enable devotees to book Pujas and Sevas at 52 prominent temples in Karnataka including Kota’s Sri Amriteshwari, Hampi’s Sri Viruprakasheshwara Swamy Devastana, Mysuru’s Sri Chamundeshwari Temple and Bengaluru’s Sri Someshwara Swamy Temple.

The devotees can book Pujas, Sevas and specific temple rituals as per the charges prescribed by the temples. The PurePrayer app will not add any additional service charge or convenience for connecting the devotees to the temples. PurePrayer believes in the motto Pray Safe Stay Safe and hence is delivering this service to the devotees who are finding it challenging to visit their favourite temples in Karnataka due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Making the announcement, Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said, “We have had discussions with the Chief Minister regarding Muzrai Department, during which it was decided to open temples from June 1. The temples will be opened to offer Puja and daily rituals, we are not permitting temple fairs and events. We also have PurePrayer app for our devotees through which they can participate in temple rituals from their home.”

“All temples will be opened and instructions have been given to take preventive measures and make necessary preparations to ensure social distancing before June. I will discuss with officials and decide on what other measures should be taken so that things go on smoothly, ensuring the safety of devotees,” he added.

Commenting on this initiative, Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathies, said: “This initiative has been taken by us to connect devotees to the divine in the wake of pandemic. We have worked closely with the office of the Commissioner for Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment, adhering to all the guidelines prescribed.”

Apart from the Seva booking, PurePrayer also has rich content about the temples and various rituals and slokas. The slokas and mantras are provided with sub-titles to enable easy chanting and recital. Users can freely access daily, weekly and monthly Vedic horoscopes based on their Rashi.

An option of booking qualified and background checked Purohits for home Pujas is being tested in select markets. One can also buy a DIY Puja kits to perform the puja at home. Premium astrology reports are also available with PurePrayer.

PurePrayer mobile application is available for Android and iOS users. PurePrayer can also be accessed from the website https://www.pureprayer.com

For details, contact Mob: 70225-48894.