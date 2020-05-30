Felicitation to Corona Warriors marks Rebel Star Ambarish’s birth anniversary

May 30, 2020

MP Sumalatha hands over six ventilators to Mandya COVID Hospital

Distributes grocery kits to specially-abled persons and ASHA workers

Mandya: To mark the birthday of late sandalwood actor Ambarish, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambarish honoured Corona Warriors and distributed grocery kits to specially-abled at various places in the district yesterday.

At a programme organised at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in Mandya, MP Sumalatha inaugurated the function by lighting the lamp and paid floral tribute to the portrait of actor Ambarish. She later honoured Deputy Commissioner Dr. M.V. Venkatesh, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Yalakkigowda, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dr. Shobharani and others.

On the occasion, Sumalatha handed over six ventilators to Mandya COVID Hospital and distributed grocery kits to about 300 specially-abled persons.

At a function organised at Maddur, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K. Gopalaiah and Sumalatha distributed grocery kits to ASHA workers. Speaking on the occasion, Gopalaiah said that Ambarish was an extraordinary actor and politician who gave richness to the cultural and art world and added that the later actor tendered his resignation to his Union Minister’s post when his self-respect was questioned.

Pointing out that Ambarish is not dead but very much alive due to his excellent works, Minister Gopalaiah said that the late actor had made a name for himself in the cinema world.

Stating that Ambarish had sanctioned 500 houses to his (Gopalaiah) Constituency when he (Ambarish) was a Housing Minister, Gopalaiah said that the houses sanctioned then have been completed now.

Thanking Minister Gopalaiah for distributing grocery kits on Ambarish’s birthday, MP Sumalatha said that the Corona Warriors were fighting the virus by risking their lives and added that she had seen God in ASHA workers. She further said that it was the wish of everyone that Coronavirus goes away quickly so that the people could live peacefully.

Ambarish Abhimanigala Sangha State President Bellur Somashekar and others were present.