COVID positive patient from Ireland shifted to Bengaluru

May 30, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Administration and Health Department officials from Bengaluru have shifted one COVID-19 positive patient from the designated Hospital on KRS Road to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

Disclosing this to media persons in Mysuru this morning, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said that the 28-year-old patient, who has a travel history of Ireland, had come to Mysuru and was tested positive here. “The patient was a special case and was brought to Mysuru from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and was admitted to a private hospital where he was kept in an isolation ward. He later tested positive for COVID-19,” the DC said.

As the patient needed special care, Health Department officials from Mysuru and the doctors of the private hospital discussed among themselves and shifted the patient to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for super-speciality care, the DC added.

“The patient has been tested and listed positive in Mysuru but being treated in Bengaluru and we have two patients in Mysuru who are being treated at COVID Hospital. Yesterday, a few more tests have been conducted and results are awaited,” he said.