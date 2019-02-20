PWD begins two-day Road Traffic Survey

137 vehicle counting posts set up across Mysuru Circle; surveyors to identify road flaws

Mysuru: A two-day State-wide Road Traffic Survey undertaken by Public Works Department of all connecting roads in Mysuru District and State Highways began in Mysuru Circle this morning.

The Department has posted two enumerators each at 137 counting posts in Mysuru Circle and the teams have identified roads and State Highways in Mysuru, T.Narasipur and Nanjangud.

There are 115 connecting roads in the District and 22 State Highways in Mysuru Circle. Enumerators will count movement of all vehicles including bikes, cars, scooters, buses, trucks, auto rickshaws, and bicycles, two, four and six wheelers to check vehicular density.

PWD officials will prepare a report of vehicle density based on the traffic census on these roads and will recommend the government to take corrective steps in improving the roads. CCTV cameras have also been installed at some counting posts.

Based on the survey data, the PWD will take decisions on upgrading or widening the roads and on enhancing the load-bearing capacity of the roads, Officials told Star of Mysore.

The PWD undertakes road traffic survey twice a year and assistant executive engineers, assistant engineers are monitoring the work. The survey hopes to gauge public opinion on existing road infrastructure or the lack of it in the region.

A survey of parking lots and accident spots as well as estimating the capacity of roads is also planned. All the data will then be saved in a comprehensive database to develop a report on transportation infrastructure and facilities.

This survey will help recognise flaws in the traffic system identify weaknesses in the road network and discover the reasons behind traffic jams and their possible solutions. It will focus on the implementation of solutions including construction of more roads if required and improving the current ones, according to PWD officials.

