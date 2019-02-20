House burglars, mobile phone thief arrested

Rs. 6.94 lakh worth gold ornaments, mobile phone recovered



Mysuru: In separate cases, Lashkar Police have arrested three persons on charges of committing house burglaries, stealing mobile phone and bags of passengers in buses and have recovered gold ornaments and mobile phone worth Rs. 6.94 lakh from them.

In the first case, Lashkar Police, on Jan. 24, have arrested a person on charges of stealing jewellery from a house in city.

The accused is 32-year-old Imran Khan, a resident of Valmiki Nagar on Mysuru Road in Bengaluru.

During interrogation, the accused is said to have confessed of stealing the gold ornament from a house at Halladakeri in city and based on the information provided by the accused, the cops have recovered a 70 gram gold chain worth about Rs. 2.10 lakh from him.

In the second case, Lashkar Police, who had registered a case of mobile theft at KSRTC Bus Stand following a complaint by victim Ganesh on Feb. 16, conducted an operation on K.T. Street on Feb. 18 and arrested 22-year-old Jayaram, a resident of Badagalapura village in H.D. Kote taluk, who was trying to sell a mobile phone at a very less price.

During interrogation, the accused is said to have confessed of stealing the mobile phone following which the Police have recovered OnePlus 6 mobile phone worth about Rs. 49,000 from him.

In the third case, the Police, who conducted an operation at Suburban Bus Stand on Feb. 18, have arrested a person who was found boarding various buses and alighting from them and moving around in a suspicious manner.

The arrested is 37-year-old Mohammed Imran, a resident of Tyagaraja Colony, adjacent to Lashkar Masjid, Madikeri town in Kodagu.

During interrogation, the accused is said to have confessed of stealing gold ornaments from a house in Halladakeri and a bag of a passenger containing gold ornaments from a Mangaluru bound bus at Suburban Bus Stand in city. Based on the information provided by the accused, the Police have recovered 145 grams gold ornaments worth about Rs. 4.35 lakh from him.

In all the above cases, DCP Dr. Vikram V. Amathe and Devaraja Sub Division ACP Gajendra Prasad supervised Lashkar Inspector N. Muniyappa, SI Kumari Pooja, ASIs Srinivas and Mahadevappa and staff Parashivamurthy, Lokesh, Pradeep, Pratheepa, Siddaraju, Shivashankar Murthy, Siddaiah and Ramesh in the nabbing and recovery operation, according to press release from the PRO, City Police Commissioner’s Office, Mysuru.

