Tributes to Pulwama martyrs continue in Mysuru

Mysuru: Tributes continued to pour in for the martyred soldiers who were killed in the terrorist attack in Pulwama, in different parts of the city yesterday.

The residents of Vijayanagar took out a candle light march from Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple to Krishnadevaraya Circle and paid a befitting tribute to the martyrs. Hundreds of people including a lot of women carrying placards raised slogans in praise of the martyrs.

They called for the whole country to unite to fight Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and also stand in support of the soldiers who are guarding the nation.

Slogans were also raised in support of the families of the martyred soldiers.

MP Pratap Simha who participated in the procession said that if the Indians stand united, then the soldiers’ hands will be further strengthened to fight the evil forces.

JD(S) party workers led by Abdul Aziz (Abdullah) paying tributes to the martyred soldiers near Fountain Circle.

MLA L. Nagendra, Corporator M. U. Subbaiah, Vijayanagar Residents Association office- bearers Nanjappa, Murthy, Nanjegowda, Mysore Hotel Owners Association President C. Narayanagowda and others participated in the procession.

JD(S) pay tribute: JD(S) leaders and party workers also took out a candle procession at the Fountain Circle and paid tribute to the martyred soldiers.

They raised anti-Pakistan slogans. Uruluseve Nagaraj performed Urulu Seve around the circle.

JD(S) Leader Abdul Aziz (Abdullah) said that everyone should unite to protect the country from forces inimical to the country.

University of Mysore Employees Association members also held a candle light vigil near the bust of Mahatma Gandhi opposite City Law Courts complex.

