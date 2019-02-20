DC asks Nodal Officers to leave venue for late coming

Model Code of Conduct meeting

Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar asked a few Nodal Officers, who came late to attend the Election Commission of India’s Model Code of Conduct meeting at the Senate Bhavan in Manasagangothri campus, here this morning, to leave.

The training for the nodal officers chaired by the DC began at 11 in the morning with Mysuru Urban Development Authority and Mysuru City Corporation Commissioners along with about 30 to 40 nodal officers present. But nearly seven to eight officers walked in late for the session.

Upset with this, the DC asked them to leave the auditorium as they had all come late. According to sources in the DC office, they have all been marked absent and a notice will be issued to them asking why they came late for the meeting.

However, the nodal officers who came late were heard telling that they were not aware of the training session and only when the officials in the DC Office informed them they came rushing and hence they were late.

The LS elections will be held in another two months across the country and ECI issues a set of guidelines for the Model Code of Conduct and based on it the training will be conducted.

