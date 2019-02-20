2,024 people attend ‘Arogya Mysuru’ health camp

Mysuru: A health camp organised under ‘Arogya Mysuru’ at different places in K.R. Constituency was inaugurated by MLA S.A. Ramdas and Prof. Bhashyam Swamy on Sunday.

The free health camp in which nearly 2,024 people participated was launched at Maharshi School premises in Vishveshwaranagar. Before the inauguration, tributes were paid to the martyrs of the Pulwama terrorist attack.

The free health camp was held between 7 am and 2 pm and more than 20 organisations including specialists in ENT, Surgery, Orthopaedics, General Medicine, Pathology, NCD, Paediatrics, OBG from K.R. Hospital, Kamakshi Hospital, DRM Lab, JSS Hospital, Mahaveer Eye Hospital, PKTB Sanatorium, staff from District TB Unit participated in the health camp.

The uniqueness of the camp was the Rs. 2.5 crore mobile bus with cancer screening and X-ray unit specially brought from Kidwai Cancer Hospital (Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology) Bengaluru. This facility was utilised by many women.

Nearly 2,024 people in wards 62, 63 and 65 coming under K.R. Constituency made use of this camp. In all, heart related diseases-231, skin problems-41, diabetes-324, ENT-55, Surgery-141, Echo-243, blood check-up-381, Ayurveda-87, yoga-21, Orthopaedics-54, nerve disorders-13, cancer-141, obstetrics and gynaecology-43, paediatrics-35, TB-68 and eye problems(Ophthalmology)- 168 people underwent check-ups.

Out of this, 73 people were provided glasses and 49 have undergone check-up for kidney problems.

During the camp, social security scheme certificates like Widow Pension, Sandhya Suraksha, Old Age Pension were presented to beneficiaries Lakshamma, Gayathri Devi and Srinivasaiah.

Later, Dr. Bharathi, Dr. Sundaresh, Dr. Sudanshu, Dr. Neelakantamurthy, Dr. Sachin and Dr. Gopal were felicitated.

Corporators Shanthamma Vadivelu, Sharadamma Eshwar, Geetashree Yoganand, Chayadevi, Dr. Lakshmi Narayan Shenoi and Dr Seethalakshmi, NSS Camp’s Manonmani, BJP leaders Devarajegowda, Nagendra and others were present.

