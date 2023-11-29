Racket under their nose shakes up Mandya health officials
News

Racket under their nose shakes up Mandya health officials

November 29, 2023

Mandya: The exposure of female foeticide cases has finally woken up the Mandya District Administration. A delegation of senior officials, led by Assistant Commissioner Shivamurthy, Tahsildar ShivakumarBiradar, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Mohan and other authorities, yesterday conducted an inspection at the jaggery-manufacturing unit (alemane) in Hullenahalli, situated in Hadya in the Mandya taluk.

Addressing the issue, Dr. Mohan, the DHO said that though the accused used farms in Mandya to conduct sex determination tests, he had not come across women of the District who underwent tests there.

 He added that special team had been formed to scrutinise all existing jaggery manufacturing sheds in the district. He asserted that, thus far, no evidence had been found indicating the presence of illegal scanning centres in other jaggery-manufacturing units. 

Dr. Mohan stated, “There are approximately 55 scanning centres in Mandya registered with the Department. Officials have been directed to submit comprehensive reports on scanning centers conducting sex detection tests. Action will be taken based on the findings,” he added. 

The officials also gathered information from local residents.

Assistant Commissioner Shivamurthy said that a robust task force will be set up to monitor such illegal units, adding, In addition, a special team from Lokayukta visited the site and gathered relevant information.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching