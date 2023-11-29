Racket under their nose shakes up Mandya health officials

November 29, 2023

Mandya: The exposure of female foeticide cases has finally woken up the Mandya District Administration. A delegation of senior officials, led by Assistant Commissioner Shivamurthy, Tahsildar ShivakumarBiradar, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Mohan and other authorities, yesterday conducted an inspection at the jaggery-manufacturing unit (alemane) in Hullenahalli, situated in Hadya in the Mandya taluk.

Addressing the issue, Dr. Mohan, the DHO said that though the accused used farms in Mandya to conduct sex determination tests, he had not come across women of the District who underwent tests there.

He added that special team had been formed to scrutinise all existing jaggery manufacturing sheds in the district. He asserted that, thus far, no evidence had been found indicating the presence of illegal scanning centres in other jaggery-manufacturing units.

Dr. Mohan stated, “There are approximately 55 scanning centres in Mandya registered with the Department. Officials have been directed to submit comprehensive reports on scanning centers conducting sex detection tests. Action will be taken based on the findings,” he added.

The officials also gathered information from local residents.

Assistant Commissioner Shivamurthy said that a robust task force will be set up to monitor such illegal units, adding, In addition, a special team from Lokayukta visited the site and gathered relevant information.