‘Be gentle with KSRTC drivers, conductors’

News

November 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Sumalatha, Manager of Vijayanagar depot, KSRTC Mysuru Division, advised the people to behave gently with KSRTC bus drivers and conductors who always work under stress.

She was speaking after felicitating drivers VenkataSwamy and T. Mahesh and conductor MahadevaSwamy of bus route no. 95D during the 68th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations organised by ArasuJagrutiMahila Sabha Trust, near the second campus of Marimallappa’s Educational Institutions at Vijayanagar 4th Stage here on Monday

“KSRTC bus drivers and conductors deal with over 1,500 passengers daily and will be racking their brains over issuing ticket and tendering the change. However, they converse in Kannada doing their own mite for the progress of the language. Hence, Kannada Rajyotsava is considered as a ‘Special Festival’ in KSRTC,” said Sumalatha.

The 95D bus plying on the route is specially decorated for Kannada Rajyotsava and four trips have been increased following the overwhelming response from women passengers, especially after Shakti Scheme was launched by the State Government.

Following the increase in number of trips, the total number of trips touched 14 against                              earlier 10. The bus route covers Basavanahalli, Vijayanagar 4th Stage, Hinkal, Vontikoppal and City Railway Station, before reaching City Bus Stand (CBS), added Sumalatha.

Cheluvegowda, President of Vijayanagar Fourth Stage Senior Citizens Welfare Association, said: “Vijayanagar Fourth Stage is a bigger locality with thousands of passengers including school children,  women labourers travelling in buses daily. More bus service should be introduced on this route, especially after 6 pm.”

Assistant Traffic Controller Mahesh, Officer Gangadhar and Dr.IndukalaUrs of ArasuMahilaJagruti Sabha Trust were present on the occasion.

