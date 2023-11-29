ASHA worker takes injured retired teacher to hospital, gets him treatment
News

ASHA worker takes injured retired teacher to hospital, gets him treatment

November 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru:  Shobha, an ASHA worker at Kumbarakoppal Primary Health Centre (PHC), has won the appreciation of the locals for her humanitarian gesture after she, despite her work pressure, chose to shift a retired school teacher to a hospital and ensured timely medical treatment. The retired teacher  had fractured a bone in his leg due to a fall in his home, .

Sixty-year-old Mahadeva, a retired teacher of a private school is living with his wife in a rented house at Bhyraveshwara Nagar in city. The couple’s problems aggravated when the retired teacher slipped and fell in the bathroom fracturing his thigh bone.

Unable to afford money for medical treatment, he was suffering a lot of pain. ASHA worker Shobha, who was on a door-to-door visit to do a survey of pregnant women in the locality was informed about the plight of the retired school teacher by the locals. Shobha immediately visited the house of Mahadeva, called the ambulance, shifted him to the District Hospital and arranged for medical treatment. Since Mahadeva had no Aadhaar Card and Ration Card, free treatment was not possible. She consulted Dr.Ramya, Medical Officer of her PHC and informed Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda about it who in turn took care of the medical expenses and helped in easing the sufferings of the retired teacher.

This humanitarian act of the ASHA worker has won appreciation from hospital staff and the locals.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching