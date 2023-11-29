ASHA worker takes injured retired teacher to hospital, gets him treatment

November 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Shobha, an ASHA worker at Kumbarakoppal Primary Health Centre (PHC), has won the appreciation of the locals for her humanitarian gesture after she, despite her work pressure, chose to shift a retired school teacher to a hospital and ensured timely medical treatment. The retired teacher had fractured a bone in his leg due to a fall in his home, .

Sixty-year-old Mahadeva, a retired teacher of a private school is living with his wife in a rented house at Bhyraveshwara Nagar in city. The couple’s problems aggravated when the retired teacher slipped and fell in the bathroom fracturing his thigh bone.

Unable to afford money for medical treatment, he was suffering a lot of pain. ASHA worker Shobha, who was on a door-to-door visit to do a survey of pregnant women in the locality was informed about the plight of the retired school teacher by the locals. Shobha immediately visited the house of Mahadeva, called the ambulance, shifted him to the District Hospital and arranged for medical treatment. Since Mahadeva had no Aadhaar Card and Ration Card, free treatment was not possible. She consulted Dr.Ramya, Medical Officer of her PHC and informed Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda about it who in turn took care of the medical expenses and helped in easing the sufferings of the retired teacher.

This humanitarian act of the ASHA worker has won appreciation from hospital staff and the locals.